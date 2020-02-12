Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang 2019 net income down 79.4 pct. to 191 bln won

15:55 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 191 billion won (US$ 162 million), down 79.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 896.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 832.7 billion on-year. Annual revenue rose 19.7 percent to 22.35 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

