S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 12, 2020
All Headlines 16:31 February 12, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.242 1.241 +0.1
3-year TB 1.297 1.299 -0.2
10-year TB 1.613 1.602 +1.1
2-year MSB 1.259 1.257 +0.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.890 1.888 +0.2
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
