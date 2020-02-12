Yonhap News Summary
(3rd LD) Number of S. Korea's virus cases unchanged at 28; 3 more patients to be released
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday three more patients with the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, will be released from quarantine, in addition to four previous discharges cases, out of a total of 28 confirmed cases.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the country's third, eighth, 17th virus-infected patients will be released from quarantine later in the day after full recovery.
----------------
S. Korea reduces number of soldiers to participate in Cobra Gold exercise amid coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea tentatively decided to send only slightly more than two dozen soldiers to Thailand for a multinational exercise, rather than hundreds of troops as originally planned, due to concerns about the new coronavirus, the Navy said Wednesday.
The South Korean Navy and Marine Corps had initially planned to send about 400 service personnel, as well as eight assault amphibious vehicles aboard a naval ship, to the 39th Cobra Gold exercise, co-sponsored by the Thai and U.S. armed forces, set to be held from Feb. 25 through March 6.
----------------
Political parties ride coattails of "Parasite" in their election campaigning
SEOUL -- Rival political parties and lawmakers are attempting to capitalize on the popularity of Oscars-winning "Parasite" in their campaigning for the April 15 parliamentary elections.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) unveiled pledges Wednesday to set up a state-run cinema museum to bolster South Korean films' forays into overseas markets.
----------------
Japan takes issue with Hyundai Heavy-Daewoo Shipbuilding deal
SEOUL -- Japan has taken issue with Hyundai Heavy Industries' deal to take over smaller local rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. in its second complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Japan has requested WTO dispute consultations with South Korea regarding Seoul's alleged subsidies to its shipbuilding industry.
----------------
(LEAD) Yonhap, state agency join hands to help overseas adoptees find birth families
SEOUL -- Yonhap News Agency and the state-run National Center for the Rights of the Child (NCRC) agreed Wednesday to launch a joint campaign in March to help overseas Korean adoptees find their birth families.
Yoon Hye-mee, chief of NCRC, affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and Cho Sung-boo, president and CEO of the news agency, signed a memorandum of understanding for the project at Yonhap headquarters in central Seoul.
----------------
(LEAD) 'Parasite stock rally' continues since Bong's Oscar victory
SEOUL -- Stocks related to the South Korean film "Parasite" jumped as investors cheered Bong Joon-ho's surprise victory at the 2020 Oscars, data showed Wednesday.
Shares of the film's production company, distributor and even an instant noodle maker increased after Bong's latest film won the top honor at the 92nd Academy Awards on Monday, Korea time.
----------------
Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on risk-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Wednesday, extending their winning streak to a second day on eased concerns over the outbreak of the new coronavirus, encouraging investors to begin taking risks. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar, also for a second consecutive session.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 15.26 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 2,238.38. Trading volume was moderate at some 623 million shares worth about 6.8 trillion won (US$5.8 billion), with gainers narrowly beating losers 415 to 408.
----------------
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Space plays an important role in creating fictional worlds.
Director Bong Joon-ho's awards-winning masterpiece "Parasite" makes a clever use of space, juxtaposing a squalid semi-basement flat against an airy mansion to mirror the wealth gap between the Kim and Park families.
