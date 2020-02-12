USFK congratulates 'Parasite' on winning 4 Oscars
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Wednesday congratulated the team of "Parasite" and South Korea for winning four Oscars, including the ceremony's highest honor -- best picture.
In a congratulatory message posted on its Facebook page, the USFK called the achievement "historic" and extended greetings to the Parasite crew and the people of South Korea.
"We are so proud to be serving in a country with such great culture and creative people," USFK said.
Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the satirical black comedy won four titles -- best picture, best director, best screenplay and best international feature film -- at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
It became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the Academy's 92-year history.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
5
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town