Cryptocurrency exchange attacked by hackers fined for lax security
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- A major cryptocurrency exchange in South Korea was fined Wednesday for failing to protect against cyberattacks that led to massive thefts of customer information and virtual coins.
A Seoul court fined the company, Bithumb, and a former senior official identified by the surname Lee, who is believed to be its largest shareholder, 30 million won (US$25,452) each for neglecting their duty to ensure online security.
In April 2017, about 31,000 pieces of personal information of Bithumb's customers were leaked after a cyberattack that exploited Lee's personal computer. An investigation found his device was devoid of protection against malicious programs.
Between May and October of the same year, hackers stole about 7 billion won worth of cryptocurrencies owned by 243 of its customers.
The company was found to have failed to take proper measures despite a number of suspicious accesses to its systems and customer reports of possible cyberattacks.
The defendants were indicted in June last year without physical detention.
jjhwang@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
5
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town