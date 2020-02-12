Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lock&lock Q4 net profit up 58.1 pct. to 4.9 bln won

All Headlines 17:56 February 12, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 4.9 billion won (US$ 4.2 million), up 58.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 6.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 99.9 percent to 141.3 million won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!