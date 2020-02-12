Lock&lock Q4 net profit up 58.1 pct. to 4.9 bln won
All Headlines 17:56 February 12, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 4.9 billion won (US$ 4.2 million), up 58.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 10.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 6.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 99.9 percent to 141.3 million won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
3
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) 3 more virus cases bring S. Korea's total to 19, two confirmed after trip to Singapore
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
4
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(4th LD) 28th virus case confirmed in S. Korea, strict quarantine in store for Hong Kong, Macao arrivals
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea expands strict quarantine screenings to Hong Kong, Macao
-
5
(LEAD) Chapaguri from 'Parasite' becomes talk of town