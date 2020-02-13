(Spring Training) Cardinals' manager appreciates Kim's team-first attitude
By Yoo Jee-ho
JUPITER, United States, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- They say there's no "I" in team. There may be an "I" in South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun's name, but the new St. Louis Cardinals' left-hander is all about the team.
It's something that his manager, Mike Shildt, is grateful for.
"I appreciate the fact that he's got a really positive attitude about just wanting to help what we do," Shildt told reporters at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, Wednesday, before the first official workout for pitchers and catchers at spring training.
The manager was referring to Kim's well-publicized willingness to do whatever he's asked to do, whether it's to start or to relieve. He had been a top-end starter for 12 seasons with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) before joining the Cardinals on a two-year, US$8 million contract.
"I am sure he wants to start and he'll be given an opportunity to start and compete for a starting role," Shildt said. "Ultimately, he just wants to contribute to our team. I appreciate the fact that he is very team oriented and cares about what we're doing."
Carlos Martinez, a former staff ace who served as a closer last year, appears to have an inside track for the fifth spot in the rotation. He was a two-time All-star as a starter and clearly brings more big league credentials to the table than Kim, but Shildt wouldn't yet commit to Martinez as his fifth starter,
"He's done a really nice job this offseason of competing. As far as physically, he looks really good. His arm is in good shape," Shildt said of Martinez. "This time last year, he wasn't in a good spot from a throwing standpoint. He's done everything he needs to do to set himself for success and to have that opportunity to compete as a starter."
Kim had his first bullpen session on Tuesday and threw 50 pitches, more than a typical bullpen outing at the start of spring training. He's scheduled to make his spring training debut on Feb. 22.
Told about Kim's bullpen pitch count, Shildt said he trusts Kim to prepare himself like the veteran he is.
"This is a guy that has a lot of experience professionally, and he knows what he's doing," the manager said. "We respect what he's done and how he knows what he needs to do. A guy with that much experience probably has a little bit more understanding what that looks like. We trust it and we communicate it and we work with it."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 28
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered