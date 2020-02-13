Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Experiment for co-existence to revive Jeonju Hanok Village (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan exacerbates 'cruise disaster' by trying to cover it up ahead of feast (Kookmin Daily)
-- Loophole in safety net for children in crisis misses abuses on siblings four times (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't tries to break through coronavirus recession (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Hasty passage of revised election law becomes obstacle for proportional representation system (Segye Times)
-- Ex-Polish president says populism is new form of dictatorship killing democracy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- A journey to Oscars, 'We were already at the center of attention on Jan. 11' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parties with detailed agenda could bloom when overcoming the hurdle of 700,000 votes (Hankyoreh)
-- Why is there no Buttigieg in Korea? (Hankook Ilbo)
-- National Pension Service's arbitrary 'blacklisting' of companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Up to 40 mln won per person; excessive cash welfare programs for youth generation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung bets on second foldable phone (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 3 more patients cleared of virus, new Wuhan evacuees arrive (Korea Herald)
-- NK-US nuclear talks expected to be dragged out (Korea Times)
