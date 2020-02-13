(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 13)

Even though some political attempts are evident here to fan public fears and portray the government as being incapable or incompetent ― which may be associated with the crucial April 15 general election ― it is not like the public criticism directed toward the governments of China and Japan. Chinese President Xi Jinping was reported Monday to have visited some public places in Beijing in an apparent attempt to stifle criticism of the authorities' handling of the crisis. This was actually the first media report on Xi's virus-related activity since the outbreak, and with the death toll having already surpassed 1,000 and confirmed cases having exceeded 40,000. It is not hard to imagine what would happen if a South Korean president had behaved in this manner.