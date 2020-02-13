Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao shifts to red in 2019

All Headlines 08:11 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 339.8 billion won (US$ 288.1 million), turning from a profit of 15.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 206.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 72.9 billion on-year. Annual sales rose 27.8 percent to 3.08 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
