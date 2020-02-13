Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Feb. 13

All Headlines 08:48 February 13, 2020

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Supreme Court to rule on ex-presidential aides in 'whitelist' scandal

-- (Yonhap Feature) 'Parasite' gets post-Oscars bump

-- Follow-up on N. Korea's efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreak

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak

-- Earnings reports from Kakao, other major companies
