Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Feb. 13
All Headlines 08:48 February 13, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Supreme Court to rule on ex-presidential aides in 'whitelist' scandal
-- (Yonhap Feature) 'Parasite' gets post-Oscars bump
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreak
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on coronavirus outbreak
-- Earnings reports from Kakao, other major companies
(END)
