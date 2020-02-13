Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 12/04 Cloudy 20

Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 0

Suwon 11/02 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 13/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 14/05 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 12/01 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 16/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 12/07 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 15/07 Cloudy 10

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 30

Daegu 16/07 Cloudy 10

Busan 17/08 Sunny 0

(END)

