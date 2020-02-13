5 Wuhan evacuees with virus symptoms given all clear
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Five evacuees who showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus upon arrival in Seoul from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday have all tested negative for the illness, health authorities here said Thursday.
After being airlifted from the epicenter of the coronavirus early Wednesday, they were transferred to a hospital here for virus checks.
The five are among the 147 South Koreans, their Chinese spouses and family members who were evacuated from China.
The evacuees are staying at a temporary shelter in Icheon, 80 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where they will need to stay for 14 days, the virus' incubation period.
There are still an estimated 100 South Koreans in Wuhan, raising speculation that Seoul could send another flight to bring back them.
