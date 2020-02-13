Go to Contents Go to Navigation

No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, number of cases unchanged at 28

All Headlines 10:15 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has reported no new novel coronavirus cases since the 28th case was confirmed on Tuesday, with the number of cases remaining unchanged at 28, health authorities said Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, the number of people being checked for the virus under quarantine came to 670, with seven patients having recovered and been released from hospitals, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC),

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!