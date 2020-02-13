KT&G 2019 net profit up 15.2 pct. to 1.03 tln won
All Headlines 10:25 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 1.03 trillion won (US$ 876.7 million), up 15.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.38 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.25 trillion on-year. Annual sales rose 11.1 percent to 4.96 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
