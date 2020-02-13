Convenience store chain operator fined for violating subcontracting law
All Headlines 12:00 February 13, 2020
SEJONG, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has fined BGF Retail Co., the nation's biggest convenience store chain, 1.67 billion won (US$1.41 million) for violating a subcontracting law.
BGF Retail, which operates the convenience store chain CU, is accused of forcing its subcontractors to pay more than 50 percent of marketing costs between 2014 and 2016, the Fair Trade Commission said in a statement.
The law bans subcontractors from paying more than 50 percent of such costs, according to the commission.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
4
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
5
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome