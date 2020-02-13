Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart 2019 net income down 53.2 pct. to 223.8 bln won

All Headlines 13:25 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 223.8 billion won (US$ 189.5 million), down 53.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 67.4 percent on-year to 150.7 billion won. Annual sales increased 11.8 percent to 19.06 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

