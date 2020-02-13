Shinsegae International Q4 net profit down 28.2 pct. to 20.3 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 20.3 billion won (US$ 17.2 million), down 28.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 17.9 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 9.4 percent to 397.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 16.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
3
(4th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
4
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
5
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome