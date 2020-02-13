Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae International 2019 net income up 30.6 pct. to 75.3 bln won

All Headlines 15:04 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 75.3 billion won (US$ 63.7 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 84.5 billion won, up 52.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 12.9 percent to 1.42 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!