Doosan Bobcat Q4 net profit down 17.1 pct. to 41.6 bln won

All Headlines 15:35 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 41.6 billion won (US$ 35.2 million), down 17.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 96.2 billion won, down 6.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
