Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Bobcat 2019 net income up 2.9 pct. to 272.1 bln won

All Headlines 15:35 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Bobcat Inc. on Thursday reported its 2019 net profit of 272.1 billion won (US$ 230 million), up 2.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 477 billion won, up 3.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 13.6 percent to 4.5 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!