KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SBC 12,950 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,420 DN 80
LGInt 13,200 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,110 DN 20
Daesang 21,600 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 22,500 DN 300
CJ 95,400 UP 7,100
JWPHARMA 27,800 DN 500
DB HiTek 29,850 UP 1,150
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 50
IlyangPharm 22,300 DN 350
DB INSURANCE 44,200 DN 1,250
SLCORP 17,100 DN 600
Yuhan 225,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElec 60,700 UP 200
NHIS 11,150 DN 50
SK Discovery 25,200 DN 600
LS 41,800 DN 350
GC Corp 119,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 29,850 DN 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,600 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 336,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 530,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 100,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,000 DN 20
SKC 56,000 DN 200
AK Holdings 30,400 DN 450
LOTTE 35,000 0
GS Retail 38,750 DN 300
KiaMtr 41,250 DN 400
Nongshim 257,500 DN 500
SGBC 34,500 DN 200
Hyosung 75,400 UP 100
Binggrae 55,300 DN 800
GCH Corp 20,200 DN 100
LotteChilsung 126,500 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 133,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 71,500 DN 400
POSCO 221,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 78,600 DN 2,000
