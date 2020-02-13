KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDS 198,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,800 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 3,975 UP 20
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 DN 150
KISWire 18,200 DN 450
LotteFood 374,500 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 7,790 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 95,000 DN 2,000
KCC 227,000 DN 4,000
SamsungF&MIns 211,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,550 DN 500
Kogas 33,400 UP 50
Hanwha 23,150 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 93,400 DN 2,300
SK hynix 102,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 630,000 UP 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,300 DN 800
DaeduckElec 10,100 UP 490
HtlShilla 96,800 DN 800
Hanmi Science 35,300 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 142,500 0
Hanssem 71,100 DN 1,100
KSOE 116,500 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,600 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 3,645 DN 35
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,000 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 550
HITEJINRO 29,400 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 63,600 DN 700
DaelimInd 83,000 DN 2,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13200 DN250
HankookShellOil 285,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,050 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,200 DN 400
TaekwangInd 936,000 DN 10,000
SsangyongCement 4,940 DN 60
KAL 26,050 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,730 DN 60
LG Corp. 79,000 DN 1,100
