KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 February 13, 2020

SsangyongMtr 1,990 DN 75
BoryungPharm 13,550 DN 250
L&L 14,650 UP 900
NamyangDairy 408,500 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,400 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,650 0
Shinsegae 293,000 DN 7,000
SKNetworks 4,890 DN 25
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 150
OCI 63,800 DN 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,150 DN 450
KorZinc 422,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,680 DN 130
SYC 42,050 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 41,550 DN 750
IS DONGSEO 29,950 DN 500
S-Oil 77,600 0
LG Innotek 154,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 208,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 44,600 DN 750
KumhoPetrochem 68,200 DN 500
Mobis 239,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,550 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,700 DN 250
S-1 89,300 DN 1,400
Hanchem 107,500 DN 4,000
DWS 25,050 DN 650
UNID 41,400 DN 250
KEPCO 25,700 DN 150
SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 150
SKTelecom 228,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 43,850 DN 850
HyundaiElev 61,100 DN 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,250 DN 650
Hanon Systems 11,150 DN 150
SK 234,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 5,600 DN 30
GKL 19,600 DN 250
Handsome 28,550 UP 100
WJ COWAY 90,200 DN 1,400
(MORE)

