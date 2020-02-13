KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 121,500 UP 1,500
IBK 10,400 DN 100
KorElecTerm 37,900 DN 650
NamhaeChem 8,060 DN 110
DONGSUH 16,750 DN 100
BGF 5,350 DN 10
SamsungEng 16,450 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,020 DN 35
SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 DN 1,150
CheilWorldwide 21,700 UP 100
KT 25,200 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL214500 DN1500
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 DN 700
KT&G 92,200 DN 900
DHICO 5,420 DN 170
LG Display 15,900 DN 450
Kangwonland 26,850 DN 350
NAVER 184,500 DN 500
Kakao 179,000 UP 7,000
NCsoft 629,000 DN 21,000
DSME 25,300 DN 600
DSINFRA 4,965 DN 75
DWEC 4,585 DN 105
Donga ST 97,100 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,250 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 275,500 UP 9,000
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 36,500 DN 300
LGH&H 1,403,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 411,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 19,850 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,250 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,400 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 67,100 DN 800
Celltrion 178,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 19,300 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 117,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,100 DN 900
