KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 February 13, 2020

KIH 69,100 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 26,350 DN 450
GS 46,000 DN 450
CJ CGV 29,450 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 10,550 DN 200
LIG Nex1 28,650 DN 250
Fila Holdings 44,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 143,000 DN 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,300 DN 1,200
HANWHA LIFE 2,125 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 189,000 DN 500
LF 15,050 UP 100
FOOSUNG 9,100 DN 400
JW HOLDINGS 5,510 DN 60
SK Innovation 138,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 22,550 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 42,750 DN 750
Hansae 15,750 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 51,300 DN 200
Youngone Corp 31,200 0
KOLON IND 43,100 DN 950
HanmiPharm 296,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 6,850 DN 170
emart 112,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY291 00 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 47,650 UP 500
CUCKOO 101,000 DN 3,000
COSMAX 75,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 35,450 DN 750
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 530,000 0
INNOCEAN 73,200 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 30,650 DN 200
Netmarble 93,400 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S300500 DN3500
ORION 110,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 164,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 70,000 DN 700
HDC-OP 21,950 DN 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,500 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,300 DN 50
(END)

