Korea Aerospace Industries turns to red in Q4
All Headlines 16:10 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 41.8 billion won (US$ 35.3 million), turning from a profit of 48 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 77.4 billion won, up 6.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 26.9 percent to 1.09 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
