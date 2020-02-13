Doosan Infracore Q4 net income up 83.8 pct. to 38.9 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 38.9 billion won (US$ 32.9 million), up 83.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period fell 2.4 percent on-year to 138.6 billion won. Sales increased 9.2 percent to 1.94 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
