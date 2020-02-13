Doosan Infracore 2019 net income up 0.4 pct. to 395.7 bln won
All Headlines 16:29 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 395.7 billion won (US$ 334.5 million), up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 0.9 percent on-year to 840.4 billion won. Annual sales increased 5.9 percent to 8.18 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
3
(4th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
4
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
5
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome