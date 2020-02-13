Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Infracore 2019 net income up 0.4 pct. to 395.7 bln won

16:29 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co. on Thursday reported its 2019 net income of 395.7 billion won (US$ 334.5 million), up 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 0.9 percent on-year to 840.4 billion won. Annual sales increased 5.9 percent to 8.18 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

