Hanjin heiress proposes ex-SK exec as conglomerate's new chief
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The heiress of South Korea's Hanjin Group, widely known for the "nut rage" incident in 2014, on Thursday proposed a former SK Group executive as a professional manager to lead the airline-focused conglomerate amid an escalating family feud over the throne of the conglomerate.
Cho Hyun-ah, 45, the eldest daughter of late Hanjin Group and Korean Air Lines Co. Chairman Cho Yang-ho, has recently partnered with local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and midsized builder Bando Engineering & Construction Co. with an aim to replace the current leadership headed by her younger brother Won-tae, chairman of Hanjin Group and its flagship unit Korean Air Lines Co., with a professional manager.
They have argued that inviting a professional manager will help improve the group's management, financial status and shareholder value.
In the statement released through their leading legal counsel, they recommended Kim Shin-bae, who served as executive vice chairman at SK Group and president at SK Telecom Co., as the professional manager of Hanjin Group.
They said they have made a proposal that is "the first step to normalize" Hanjin Group ahead of a shareholders meeting of Hanjin KAL, the holding company of the group, on March 25.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
3
(4th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
4
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
5
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome