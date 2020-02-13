Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Is Dongseo Q4 net income down 50.6 pct. to 23.7 bln won

All Headlines 17:57 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Is Dongseo Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 23.7 billion won (US$ 20 million), down 50.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 17.8 billion won, down 84.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 37.4 percent to 196.3 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!