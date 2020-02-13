KCC remains in red in 2019
All Headlines 18:13 February 13, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Thursday reported its 2019 net loss of 229.9 billion won (US$194.4 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 133.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 200.9 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 11.7 percent to 2.71 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
4
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome
-
5
(4th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28