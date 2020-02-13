Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KCC remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 18:14 February 13, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 42 billion won (US$35.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating income for the October-December period was 17.4 billion won, down 7.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 6.4 percent to 701.9 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
