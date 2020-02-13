N. Korea replaces domestic security chief: Seoul
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has appointed Kim Jong-ho as new minister of people's security, a South Korean government publication indicated Thursday.
North Korea's leadership chart, released by South Korea's unification ministry, showed that Kim replaced Choe Pu-il, who was promoted to department director handling military affairs at the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, in December.
The Ministry of People's Security is roughly equivalent to South Korea's National Police Agency.
No details of the new minister were known.
In 2001, North Korea's state media mentioned a man named Kim Jong-ho as vice minister of people's security while reporting a trip to Russia by then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, the late father of incumbent leader Kim Jong-un. It has not been confirmed whether he is the same person as the new minister.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
USFK commander 'strongly' recommends Korean epic drama 'Mr. Sunshine'
-
4
'Parasite' actors return home to hero's welcome
-
5
Moon says virus epidemic to end soon, declares refocusing on economic growth