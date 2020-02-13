N. Korea extends quarantine of foreigners to March 1
MOSCOW, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has extended the quarantine period for foreign diplomats and representatives of international organizations by two weeks to March 1, the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said Thursday.
Earlier this month, North Korea placed foreigners in quarantine until Feb. 15 in a move to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.
In a Facebook post, the embassy said it received a notice again from the North Korean foreign ministry that the period of quarantine and medical supervision has been extended to 30 days from the previous 15 days.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday that the presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly has approved the extension, citing some research results that say novel coronavirus has an incubation period of 24 days. Its incubation period is widely known to be 14 days.
Foreigners in North Korea should obey the extended quarantine period "unconditionally," the report said.
North Korea has yet to report any case of the new coronavirus which has killed more than 1,300 people in neighboring China.
The measures came amid concerns that once the pathogen enters the North, it could spiral out of control given the country's poor medical supplies and infrastructure.
