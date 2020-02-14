Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Great to return, thanks for protection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- End in sight for coronavirus, political and biz sectors work together on recovery (Kookmin Daily)
-- Confirmed coronavirus cases spike ninefold, China statistics in doubt (Donga llbo)
-- Druking gets prison term (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Confirmed cases spike ninefold in China in one day, Japan reports 1st death (Segye Times)
-- Lotte closes 200 department stores, marts in restructuring (Chosun Ilbo)
-- China sees daily deaths from coronavirus spike, calling into question its statistics (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- House prices jump in Suwon, Yongin, Seongnam (Hankyoreh)
-- China reports ninefold increase in coronavirus infections, Xi in crisis fires official as scapegoat (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Druking gets prison term (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte Shopping logs 1 tln won in losses, closes 200 stores (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon tells tycoons virus woes are soon to end (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Japan cruise ship virus cases jump to 218 (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't cautious about GSOMIA termination (Korea Times)
(END)

