Korean-language dailies

-- Great to return, thanks for protection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- End in sight for coronavirus, political and biz sectors work together on recovery (Kookmin Daily)

-- Confirmed coronavirus cases spike ninefold, China statistics in doubt (Donga llbo)

-- Druking gets prison term (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Confirmed cases spike ninefold in China in one day, Japan reports 1st death (Segye Times)

-- Lotte closes 200 department stores, marts in restructuring (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China sees daily deaths from coronavirus spike, calling into question its statistics (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- House prices jump in Suwon, Yongin, Seongnam (Hankyoreh)

-- China reports ninefold increase in coronavirus infections, Xi in crisis fires official as scapegoat (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Druking gets prison term (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lotte Shopping logs 1 tln won in losses, closes 200 stores (Korea Economic Daily)

