(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 14)

The Blue House is reportedly mulling an end to the General Status of Military Information Agreement (Gsomia) with Japan. In November last year, the military intelligence-sharing deal was nearly terminated as a result of Japan's economic retaliations for Korean court rulings for compensation for wartime forced labor. In the face of strong U.S. opposition — and because of deepening concerns about the deterioration of Seoul-Tokyo relations — the Moon Jae-in administration withheld the termination card. It said it was suspending the effect of the termination notification as "the agreement can be discarded at the time."