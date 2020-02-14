Veterans minister to visit U.S., Canada to mark 70th anniv. of Korean War
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Veterans Affairs Minister Park Sam-deuk will visit the United States and Canada next week to discuss cooperation in memorial projects for Korean War veterans on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict, his office said Friday.
During the eight-day trip that will kick off Sunday, Park will meet with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie and Canadian Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said.
While in the U.S., Park will deliver 2 billion won (US$1.69 million) to fund the establishment of a memorial wall in Washington to "convey sincere appreciation to the ultimate sacrifice of U.S. veterans who fought in the Korean War."
The wall will be built in West Potomac Park, where the Korean War Veterans Memorial is located, with the names of some 36,000 American veterans who fought in the 1950-53 war etched on it.
The ministry plans to provide more funds for the estimated $25 million project next year when the design of the structure is finalized, it said.
President Moon Jae-in said last year the memorial wall will be established by 2022 to "honor the noble sacrifices of each and every fallen U.S. Korean War veteran and help the sublime value of the alliance" between the two countries become "deeply etched on the hearts of both peoples."
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
Scandal-ridden naval ship Tongyeong to get new sonar
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea's confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 28, 4 recovered
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea set to release more virus patients, no new cases reported
-
5
Moon says virus epidemic to end soon, declares refocusing on economic growth