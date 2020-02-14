Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/05 Cloudy 0

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 0

Suwon 15/03 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 15/04 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 17/03 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 15/01 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 15/06 Cloudy 40

Jeonju 17/05 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 19/06 Cloudy 10

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 18/04 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0

