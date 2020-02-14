Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean stocks up late Friday morning

All Headlines 11:30 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning after recouping earlier losses on eased concerns over coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 9.26 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,242.22 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened slightly lower, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street caused by renewed fears of the virus called COVID-19.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.43 percent to close at 29,423.31.

In Seoul, however, concerns over the outbreak eased as the country reported no additional case for a third straight day, with the total infection cases remaining at 28 since Tuesday.

Large caps were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics soared 1.32 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 1.96 percent.

Top pharmaceutical company Samsung BioLogics remained flat, while top steel maker POSCO plunged 1.36 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.05 won from the previous session's close.

