Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(2nd LD) No new coronavirus case reported for 3rd straight day, yet authorities remained alert
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday reported no new novel coronavirus case for the third consecutive day, with the number of cases remaining unchanged at 28, according to health authorities.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a total of seven patients have been released from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19 virus.
----------------
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
WASHINGTON -- North Korea may be prepared to test-fire an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to threaten the U.S. mainland, the U.S. northern commander has said, citing rocket engine tests Pyongyang conducted in December.
Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, made the remark in a statement submitted for a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's earlier warning of a "new strategic weapon" and a "shocking actual action."
----------------
U.S. voices deep concern over vulnerability of N.K. people to coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON -- The United States is "deeply concerned" about the vulnerability of the North Korean people to the new coronavirus, the State Department said Thursday, stressing its support for aid agencies seeking to help contain the spread of the deadly virus in the communist state.
Pyongyang has yet to report any confirmed case of COVID-19 that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December, amid speculation that it may have difficulty testing or treating its citizens due to a lack of medical supplies.
----------------
(LEAD) Samsung's vertically-folding smartphone goes on sale in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s new foldable smartphone hit the shelves in South Korea on Friday as the world's largest smartphone maker aims to popularize the foldable form factor in the market.
Sales of the Galaxy Z Flip started at 9 a.m. at local online and offline stores, according to Samsung and local mobile carriers.
----------------
N. Korea likely to mark late leader's birthday with usual commemorative events
SEOUL -- North Korea is expected to mark the upcoming birthday of late leader Kim Jong-il with the usual commemorative events rather than holding any special celebrations, the unification ministry said Friday.
Sunday marks the 78th birthday of the late leader and father of current leader Kim Jong-un. It is one of the country's biggest national holidays, as well as the birthday of Kim Il-sung, the North's late founding leader and grandfather of the current leader.
----------------
Top aide of Samsung heir quizzed over 2015 merger of key affiliates
SEOUL -- One of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong's most trusted aides was questioned by prosecutors Friday about suspicions surrounding the top conglomerate's controversial merger of two leading affiliates in 2015.
Chung Hyun-ho, president of Samsung Electronics' business support task force, was called in by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in the morning to face questioning about the Samsung management's decision-making process in the merger of Samsung C&T Corp. and Cheil Industries Inc. five years ago.
----------------
(Spring Training) Blue Jays' pitching coach wants Ryu Hyun-jin to feel 'comfortable' in his 1st camp
DUNEDIN -- Ryu Hyun-jin has arrived at his first spring training with the Toronto Blue Jays as an established veteran who doesn't need much in the way of instruction.
That leaves pitching coach Pete Walker with little to do -- at least for now -- other than to make sure the South Korean pitcher settles in nicely with his new surroundings.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(News Focus) Fake news another hurdle in tackling coronavirus in S. Korea
-
1
Scandal-ridden naval ship Tongyeong to get new sonar
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea set to release more virus patients, no new cases reported
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
Supreme Court approves not-guilty verdict for 111 conscientious objectors
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says virus epidemic to end soon, declares refocusing on economic growth