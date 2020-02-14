Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korean Air union opposes heiress' management plan

All Headlines 15:41 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The union of Korean Air Lines Co. voiced its opposition Friday to a proposal to invite a former SK Group executive as a professional manager to lead the national flag carrier and its parent Hanjin Group.

In a statement released Friday, the 10,000-strong union said it will take all possible measures to block the plan proposed by a three-member coalition led by Hanjin heiress Cho Hyun-ah.

On Thursday, Hyun-ah, widely known for the "nut rage" incident in 2014, proposed Kim Shin-bae, who served as executive vice chairman at SK Group and president at SK Telecom Co., as a professional manager to lead the airline-focused conglomerate amid an escalating family feud over the throne of the conglomerate.

This composite file photo shows (from L) Hanjin Group heiress Cho Hyun-ah, KCGI CEO Kang Sung-boo and Bando Engineering & Construction Co. Chairman Kwon Hong-sa. (Yonhap)

"The person recommended by the three-member coalition does not know anything about the airline industry or will play puppet and rubber stamp for them," the statement said.

Hyun-ah, 45, the eldest daughter of late Hanjin Group and Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho, recently partnered with local activist fund Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and midsized builder Bando Engineering & Construction Co. in an attempt to replace her younger brother, Won-tae, chairman of Hanjin Group and the national flag carrier, with a professional manager.

They have argued that inviting a professional manager will help improve the group's management, financial status and shareholder value.

In the statement released through their leading legal counsel, they recommended Kim Shin-bae, who served as executive vice chairman at SK Group and president at SK Telecom Co., as the professional manager of Hanjin Group.

They said they have made a proposal that is "the first step to normalize" Hanjin Group ahead of a shareholders meeting of Hanjin KAL, the holding company of the group, on March 25.

For 2019, Korean Air's net losses widened to 624.87 billion won (US$529 million) from 185.65 billion won a year earlier.

A sharp decline in travel demand on Japanese and Hong Kong routes and decreasing cargo-carrying volumes amid a slowing global economy cut into the bottomline.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Korean Air-union opposition
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!