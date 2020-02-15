S. Korean cinemas draw record 220 mln spectators in 2019

Having sold 16.28 million tickets, "Extreme Job" was the most watched title in South Korea in 2019, followed by American superhero film "Avengers: Endgame" with 13.93 million in ticket sales, Walt Disney animation "Frozen 2" with 13.37 million, Hollywood animation "Aladdin" with 12.55 million and finally the Oscar-winning Korean black comedy "Parasite" with 10.09 million, according to the report.