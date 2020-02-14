Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Yuhan 221,500 DN 3,500
SLCORP 17,100 0
CJ LOGISTICS 143,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 63,700 UP 100
DaelimInd 80,800 DN 2,200
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12950 DN250
KiaMtr 41,650 UP 400
Donga Socio Holdings 93,300 DN 100
SK hynix 104,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 211,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,400 DN 150
Kogas 32,650 DN 750
Hanwha 22,900 DN 250
DB HiTek 30,150 UP 300
CJ 95,500 UP 100
JWPHARMA 27,600 DN 200
LGInt 13,200 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 56,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,750 DN 150
HITEJINRO 29,500 UP 100
BoryungPharm 13,650 UP 100
L&L 14,450 DN 200
NamyangDairy 404,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 40,900 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 29,050 DN 600
Shinsegae 293,000 0
Nongshim 257,000 DN 500
SGBC 34,300 DN 200
Hyosung 74,900 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 5,370 DN 50
SBC 12,700 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 22,350 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,105 DN 5
Daesang 21,750 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,800 DN 90
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 100
KISWire 18,250 UP 50
LotteFood 375,000 UP 500
(MORE)

