KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

February 14, 2020

NEXENTIRE 7,770 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 93,600 DN 1,400
KCC 209,000 DN 18,000
AmoreG 71,800 UP 300
HyundaiMtr 133,500 UP 500
HankookShellOil 284,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 13,850 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,800 UP 600
TaekwangInd 930,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,885 DN 55
KAL 25,650 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,720 DN 10
LG Corp. 76,900 DN 2,100
SsangyongMtr 2,010 UP 20
Binggrae 55,200 DN 100
GCH Corp 20,300 UP 100
LotteChilsung 125,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 337,000 UP 500
KPIC 99,400 DN 1,100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,010 UP 10
SKC 57,000 UP 1,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,100 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,000 0
POSCO 219,500 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 78,400 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 200,000 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,550 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,980 UP 5
LOTTE 34,100 DN 900
AK Holdings 30,200 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 43,500 DN 700
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 1,100
NHIS 11,250 UP 100
SK Discovery 24,900 DN 300
LS 41,950 UP 150
GC Corp 118,500 DN 500
GS E&C 29,300 DN 550
GS Retail 38,650 DN 100
Ottogi 531,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 22,200 DN 100
