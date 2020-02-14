KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,200 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,635 DN 10
HtlShilla 96,800 0
Hanmi Science 34,850 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 142,500 0
Hanssem 69,300 DN 1,800
KSOE 116,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,350 DN 250
OCI 62,100 DN 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,600 DN 550
KorZinc 430,500 UP 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,660 DN 20
SYC 41,700 DN 350
HyundaiMipoDock 41,250 DN 300
IS DONGSEO 29,250 DN 700
S-Oil 76,200 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 155,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 45,050 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 67,500 DN 700
Mobis 237,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 33,300 DN 250
HDC HOLDINGS 10,550 DN 150
S-1 88,800 DN 500
Hanchem 108,500 UP 1,000
DWS 25,250 UP 200
UNID 41,100 DN 300
KEPCO 25,600 DN 100
SamsungSecu 35,250 DN 50
SKTelecom 227,500 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 45,300 UP 1,450
HyundaiElev 61,800 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,450 UP 200
Hanon Systems 10,950 DN 200
SK 232,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 5,540 DN 60
GKL 19,450 DN 150
Handsome 27,650 DN 900
WJ COWAY 90,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,500 DN 5,000
