KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,200 DN 200
KorElecTerm 37,500 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,040 DN 20
DONGSUH 16,850 UP 100
BGF 5,260 DN 90
SamsungEng 16,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,040 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 0
CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 150
KT 25,000 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 DN5000
LG Uplus 14,400 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 0
KT&G 90,400 DN 1,800
DHICO 5,690 UP 270
LG Display 15,800 DN 100
Kangwonland 26,650 DN 200
NAVER 186,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 180,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 657,000 UP 28,000
DSME 25,500 UP 200
DSINFRA 4,905 DN 60
DWEC 4,475 DN 110
Donga ST 95,900 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 276,000 UP 500
DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 36,150 DN 350
LGH&H 1,389,000 DN 14,000
LGCHEM 413,500 UP 2,000
KEPCO E&C 20,200 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,950 DN 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 67,000 DN 100
Celltrion 181,000 UP 2,500
Huchems 19,400 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,200 DN 1,900
