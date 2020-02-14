IBK 10,200 DN 200

KorElecTerm 37,500 DN 400

NamhaeChem 8,040 DN 20

DONGSUH 16,850 UP 100

BGF 5,260 DN 90

SamsungEng 16,250 DN 200

SAMSUNG C&T 119,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,040 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 36,850 0

CheilWorldwide 21,550 DN 150

KT 25,000 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL209500 DN5000

LG Uplus 14,400 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 0

KT&G 90,400 DN 1,800

DHICO 5,690 UP 270

LG Display 15,800 DN 100

Kangwonland 26,650 DN 200

NAVER 186,500 UP 2,000

Kakao 180,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 657,000 UP 28,000

DSME 25,500 UP 200

DSINFRA 4,905 DN 60

DWEC 4,475 DN 110

Donga ST 95,900 DN 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,650 UP 400

CJ CheilJedang 276,000 UP 500

DongwonF&B 223,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 36,150 DN 350

LGH&H 1,389,000 DN 14,000

LGCHEM 413,500 UP 2,000

KEPCO E&C 20,200 UP 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 0

HALLA HOLDINGS 39,950 DN 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 67,000 DN 100

Celltrion 181,000 UP 2,500

Huchems 19,400 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 119,500 UP 2,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,200 DN 1,900

(MORE)