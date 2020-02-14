KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 68,800 DN 300
LOTTE Himart 25,850 DN 500
GS 46,050 UP 50
CJ CGV 28,800 DN 650
HYUNDAILIVART 10,500 DN 50
LIG Nex1 28,650 0
Fila Holdings 43,500 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 143,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,900 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,115 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 190,500 UP 1,500
LF 14,650 DN 400
FOOSUNG 9,010 DN 90
JW HOLDINGS 5,840 UP 330
SK Innovation 137,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,950 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 42,750 0
Hansae 15,550 DN 200
LG HAUSYS 51,500 UP 200
Youngone Corp 30,550 DN 650
KOLON IND 43,700 UP 600
HanmiPharm 292,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 6,800 DN 50
emart 109,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY277 00 DN1400
KOLMAR KOREA 47,650 0
CUCKOO 101,000 0
COSMAX 75,400 DN 100
MANDO 35,100 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 529,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 73,200 0
Doosan Bobcat 29,950 DN 700
Netmarble 97,700 UP 4,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S293500 DN7000
ORION 108,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 169,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 68,900 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 21,500 DN 450
HYOSUNG HEAVY 24,400 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,200 DN 100
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
Scandal-ridden naval ship Tongyeong to get new sonar
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea set to release more virus patients, no new cases reported
-
3
Supreme Court approves not-guilty verdict for 111 conscientious objectors
-
4
N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM