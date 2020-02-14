Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Woongjin Coway Q4 net profit down 72.4 pct. to 19.3 bln won

All Headlines 16:01 February 14, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Woongjin Coway Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 19.3 billion won (US$ 16.3 million), down 72.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 65.4 percent on-year to 44.6 billion won. Sales increased 11.7 percent to 794.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!