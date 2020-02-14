Woongjin Coway 2019 net profit down 5 pct. to 332.2 bln won
All Headlines 16:01 February 14, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Woongjin Coway Co. on Friday reported its 2019 net income of 332.2 billion won (US$ 280.8 million), down 5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 458.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 519.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 11.5 percent to 3.01 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
3
(6th LD) Another evacuee confirmed to be infected, total now at 24
-
4
(LEAD) Gov't allows shorter school year amid coronavirus outbreak
-
5
(4th LD) 'Parasite' wins four Oscar trophies including best picture
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea advises against traveling to Singapore, Taiwan and 4 others.
-
2
(7th LD) S. Korea adds 3 more virus cases for 27 total, no entry ban expansion
-
3
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
5
(2nd LD) People undergoing coronavirus tests in S. Korea jump to 620, confirmed cases unchanged at 24
-
1
Scandal-ridden naval ship Tongyeong to get new sonar
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea set to release more virus patients, no new cases reported
-
3
Supreme Court approves not-guilty verdict for 111 conscientious objectors
-
4
N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM